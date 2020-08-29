A coronavirus outbreak has struck a church in Sanford, infecting at least five people and potentially exposing others, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Saturday.

Calvary Baptist Church, on High Street in Sanford, had five cases among people “affiliated with the church,” the Maine CDC said in a news release.

The public health agency said it was conducting an epidemiological investigation into whether there may be links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties.

The York County Jail is currently seeing a major outbreak, with dozens of cases linked to a wedding reception outbreak in Millinocket that directly or indirectly led to the infection of 123 people and one death.

Health authorities are notifying people who were in close contact with confirmed patients, but they also warned that “anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church” from Aug. 9 through Aug. 23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14 “was potentially exposed.”

People affiliated with the church should watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches, the Maine CDC said. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should not go to work or attend gatherings.

Church representatives could not immediately be reached for an interview.

This story will be updated.

