A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide in Greenville and were discovered on Thursday night, Maine State Police said on Saturday.

Linda Coffman, 73, and Stephen Coffman, 71, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their Beech Street residence. An initial investigation indicated that Stephen shot his wife and then himself, police said in a news release.

The state medical examiner determined that the Coffmans died as a result of gunshot wounds, but the release did not say when they were believed to have died.

Police also did not say what they believed led to the shooting.

The couple purchased the home in March 2018. They hadn’t had contact with anyone since June, investigators said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 973-3700, extension 9.

