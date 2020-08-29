AUGUSTA — Lithgow Public Library’s most popular collections for adults will be available to browse starting Monday, Aug. 31.

Patrons can browse the latest new materials on the 1st floor landing (new fiction, non-fiction, large print, DVD’s, audio books and graphic works), as well as the general DVD and audiobook collections in the Historic Wing, and the paperback collection. All will be available by same day appointment, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Lithgow-To-Go will still be offered, and other areas of the collection will be available at a future date.

The library has setup the following guidelines.

• Patrons must make an appointment by calling the library at 626-2415. If space is available, walk-in appointments will be made.

• Appointments are on the hour, for 30 minutes. Space is limited and library staff asks that patrons arrive on time.

• Per the library’s COVID Code of Conduct, patrons will be expected to wear masks or face coverings which cover both nose and mouth, the entire time they are in the library. Hands must be sanitized before handling library materials, or alternatively gloves will be provided. Patrons will comply with 6-foot social distancing from staff and other patrons.

• No food or drink is allowed.

The library is located at 45 Winthrop St. in Augusta.

For more information, call 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

