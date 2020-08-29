Neighbors Driving Neighbors recently returned to driving riders to medical appointments, pharmacies grocery stores and other stores that require masks.

Drivers have a plastic barriers installed in their cars to separate the front seat from the backseat and will wear a face mask and clean the inside of their cars before and after each ride. Riders will be asked to respond to some screening questions about their health, to wear a mask, which will be provided, and to follow other safety measures. This is in addition to the organization’s existing service of pick-up and delivery of prepaid orders for food and medicine.

For more information about the organization, or to become a rider or driver, visit www.neighborsdrivingneighbors.org or call 207-860-0677.

