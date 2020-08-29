WEST GARDINER – It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Genest at his home in West Gardiner on August 21, 2020. Mike was born in Augusta on Feb. 27, 1970 to Donald and Donna (Gagne) Genest.

Mike and Cyndy owned and operated Mike’s Place in Farmingdale for 17 years retiring in 2016.

Mike is survived by his wife Cyndy of West Gardiner; parents Donald of Jackman and Donna of Augusta; siblings Troy and (spouse) Karina of Chelsea, Donnie and (spouse) Cindy of Augusta, Christian Dumont and (spouse) Dave of Sidney, and Keith Genest of Sidney; nephew Justin Genest and (spouse) Ashley, nieces Jordan, Jada, Camden and Elsie Dumont; grandnieces Emma and Ella; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

At Mike’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

