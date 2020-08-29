MOUNT VERNON – Robert Frank Hall, 86, passed away on August 26, 2020.

He was born Sept. 22, 1933, to Frank and Josephine Hall of Mount Vernon. Bob served in the Navy. He worked at Tri City Dodge and Blouin Motors, as a mechanic. They loved to go camping with friends and go to the county fairs.

He is predeceased in death by his wife, Shirley A. Hall of Mount Vernon; parents, Frank and Josephine Hall of Mount Vernon; brother and sister-in-law, Doris and Cliff Dunn; brothers, Ronald Hall and Frank Hall Jr. of Mount Vernon.

He is survived by brother, Gene and wife Donna Hall of Mount Vernon; daughter, Amy Chabak and husband, John of Somerset, Ky..; granddaughter, Trisha Douin and boyfriend, John Manning; son, Tim Allen and partner, Karen Demons of Limington; grand-son, Steve Allen of Limington.

Bob will be greatly missed by family, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many great friends. He will also be missed by Foxy, the family pet.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the

Alfond Center for Cancer

by mailing a check to

361 Old Belgrade Rd.

Augusta, ME. 04330.

On the memo line of the check please write donation and Roberts full name.

