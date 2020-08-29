SIDNEY – Tim Poulin of Sidney, passed away of natural causes on August 22, 2020. Son of Dr. Donald R. and Beatrice D. Poulin of Belgrade, seventh born of 11 children, and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1977.

Tim joined the United States Coast Guard in 1979, and became a Fireman Apprentice. When living in Oklahoma he helped his brothers establish and operate Doc Roofing Co. with his son and nephew. He worked at Charlie’s Toyota dealership in Augusta and will be missed by many and remembered for his ready smile, quick wit and good nature. He was a natural salesman a collector of people and always with genuine concern.

Family gatherings were very important to him and most special was the time spent with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his Catholic faith, hours fishing, golfing, going to Red Sox games with family and friends, cooking for his family, telling stories and making people laugh.

Timothy is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Donald R. and Beatrice D. Poulin; and two brothers, Peter and Marc.

He is survived by his son, Corey Poulin and partner Kirstie Patterson, daughter, Taylor Poulin and wife Trinity Axtell; and siblings, Diane Poulin (Peter’s spouse), Paul and wife Betsy, Philip, Pamela Kearney and husband Patrick, Thomas and wife Kim, Theodore and wife Carol, Trudy and partner John Sullivan, Meg and partner Jeff Yankowsky, Mathieu and wife Becky; two grandchildren, Keagan and Raelynn; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service held. He will be laid to rest in the Augusta Veteran cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

