BOSTON — David Sproul of Winslow has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at MCPHS University.

Sproul is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. He is on track to graduate from the Boston campus in 2024.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the academic term.

