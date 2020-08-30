Follow all the Oxford 250 action here on Sunday.

6:43 p.m. — Ray Christian III made being the last car into the Oxford 250 feature exciting, holding off Cassius Clark after Clark pulled side-by-side on the final lap of the last-chance qualifier. Clark was the fastest car in all of Friday’s practice sessions, but he won’t be in the 47th Oxford 250.

6:21 p.m. — There will be 42 cars starting in this year’s 47th Oxford 250, with Alan Tardiff leading the field to green and defending race champion Travis Benjamin bringing up the rear after failing inspection following his consolation-race run.

6:12 p.m. — The provisional spots in the Oxford 250 are going to: Travis Benjamin and Scott McDaniel (based on Pro All Stars Series points), Scott Robbins (based on Oxford Plains SLM points), Wyatt Alexander, Anthony Constantino, Tim Brackett and Alan Wilson (based on 250 qualifiers).

Karen Schulz, Vanna Brackett and Sarah Cornett-Ching preceded Re in that exclusive category. https://t.co/GCeLdhpuUz — Kal Oakes (@oaksie72) August 30, 2020

Through first two rounds of qualifying, here's your #Oxford250 starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/pTODfwX0fd — Travis Barrett (@TBarrettGWC) August 30, 2020

5:36 p.m. — 2017 Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry charged to the front in the third and final consi. Teenager Kate Re held off two-time winner Ben Rowe, with those two also grabbing spots in the feature.

With Gerry racing in, that puts Scott Robbins — who finished outside the transfer spots in his consi — into the #Oxford250. Robbins is highest driver in OPS weekly points not yet qualified. — Travis Barrett (@TBarrettGWC) August 30, 2020

5:20 p.m. — Ben Ashline (who’s spot was secured through an automatic-qualifier race last weekend) wins consi No. 2 to solidify his starting position. Kyle DeSouza and Shawn Martin easily advance to the feature as well. Meanwhile, it was announced that Travis Benjamin was deemed too low and will have to start at the back of the last-chance qualifier instead of advancing from his consi. Joey Pastore moves up to third in consi No. 1 and is now in the feature.

5:21 p.m. — 2018 Oxford 250 winner Bubba Pollard and 2019 winner Travis Benjamin both qualify their way into the feature through consi No. 1. They both made daring moves to get around Joey Pastore, with Pollard going high and Benjamin low. John Peters pulled away to win the qualifying race.

5:12 p.m. — Each of the last three Oxford 250 winners — Travis Benjamin, Bubba Pollard, Curtis Gerry — will have to solidify their spots in consolation qualifying races after failing to do so in heat races.

4:34 p.m. — The spotlight Super Late Model racers get a much-needed break after three afternoon practice sessions led right into the five qualifying heat races. Four other divisions will go through their heat-race qualifying before the SLMs contest three consolation (consi) qualifying races.

4:20 p.m. — Gabe Brown holds off Derek Ramstrom for the top spot in the fifth and final qualifying heat, while Derek Griffith pulls ahead of Mike Rowe for third. Dan Winter was the fifth and final qualifier from the heat, just ahead of Shawn Martin. Defending race winner Travis Benjamin finished back in the back in the heat.

4:10 p.m. — DJ Shaw pulls away from the start to win Heat No. 4. Ryan Kuhn edges Brandon Barker for the runner-up spot. Tracy Gordon was the fifth and final car to qualify from the heat.

4:03 p.m. — 17-year-old Austin Teras had complete control of the top spot in Heat No. 3, with Oxford Plains hot hand Dave Farrington Jr. Finishing second.

3:55 p.m. — Joey Doiron dominates Heat No. 2, with Josh Childs taking the runner-up spot. Johnny Clark grabs the final qualifying spot ahead of Ben Ashline, who won last weekend’s automatic qualifier.

3:47 p.m. — Alan Tardiff wins heat No. 1, which means he will be the pole-sitter for the 47th running of the Oxford 250. Nine-time track champ Jeff Taylor was second in the heat.

3:37 p.m. — No more practices for the Super Late Model cars. After five Friday practices, two Sunday morning sessions, and three more practices in the afternoon, the 50-plus entrants will attempt to qualify, first in heat races, which start now.

Multi-time Oxford Plains Speedway track champion Tim Brackett drew the coveted No. 1 in the qualifying draw, which means he gets the top starting spot in Heat No. 1.

