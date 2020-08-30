Who’s to blame for the financial crisis the U.S. Postal Service is in, which Postmaster General DeJoy is trying to “correct” by dismantling sorting machines, among other nefarious efforts? Sen. Susan Collins is the one who engineered this crisis.

In 2005, she introduced the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which required the USPS to prepay the next 50 years’ worth of health/retirement benefits for every postal service employee. It is the only federal agency which has to do this.

Collins was then the chairwoman of the Senate government oversight panel. She got the bill through her committee and onto the floor in 2006. It passed on a voice vote on Dec. 20, 2006, in a lame-duck session.

Please don’t let Sen. Collins get away with saying she is “concerned” about this issue. She owns it.

Marla Bottesch

Norridgewock

