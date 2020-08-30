Passing through the gates and under mature oaks and hemlocks into this private compound in the Meeting House Hill neighborhood of South Portland, a few feelings stir, especially if one drove less than 10 minutes from downtown Portland to get there.

Peace is first. For over 50 years, the property’s devoted and expertly talented owner cared for and custom built every detail of this Victorian-style home on an ample lot with apple trees and a yard big enough for any activity. Everything, because he also built several furniture pieces that can be included, comes together.

Look at the details and awe strikes. The 1930s-era bones are a simple canvas for incredible hand-built details like delicate balustrades, perfect crown moldings, gorgeous stained glass and ideal mudroom built-ins. From the tile finishes and granite countertops to the lush, new carpet and hardwood floors, everything fits like the Ritz.

Then, happiness settles in. Relax on the wraparound, screened porch. A turret expansion with exposed beams in a second-floor bedroom is just delightful. Laundry is on the second-floor too, sharing space in an enormous, lofted bathroom. The shower is walk-in, like many of the others in the home. A reclaimed ship’s bannister leads up to a clawfoot tub, a luxurious little hideout. These dreamy interiors have details only a caring homeowner would know to add.

621 Sawyer is a true, artistic masterpiece. Other vintage details include the deco-style, copper lightning rod system on the roof and a sundial at the entrance. Across the new driveway is a two-car garage with an in-law style apartment on the ground floor. Upstairs is a full apartment with high ceilings, skylights, treetop views and private deck.

There’s potential here for a multi-generational private estate (a first-floor bedroom in the main house with a separate entrance make for easy one-level living) or as an occupied, income producing property. Either way, the deep love of this land will always be here.

621 Sawyer St. is listed at $1,500,000 by Kathleen Scott, Broker, and Julia Edwards, Associate Broker, of Coldwell Banker Realty. Please contact Kathleen at 207-838-7740 or Julia at 207-730-6932 or at [email protected].

