Franklin Savings Bank donated a total of $48,000 to nine local districts to help cover the costs of summer meal programs. These districts include: Regional School Unit 9, RSU 10, RSU 54, RSU 56, RSU 73, Maine School Administrative District 44, MSAD 58, MSAD 59, and the Ellsworth School Department.

“This is a challenging time for many, however, we are a part of these communities, and it is our privilege to step up and help where we can. After hearing the need, and the number of families served this summer, we felt compelled to contribute. Community banking means we are in this together.” SaidTim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank., in a news release.

Upon hearing the news, Deb Alden, Superintendent of RSU 10, expressed “this is so generous and we appreciate the support for our community.” Additionally, both Todd Sanders, Superintendent of MSAD 58 and Tina Meserve, Superintendent of RSDU10, said that the news of the donation was great and very much appreciated, according to the release.

If you know of a local food pantry or school meal service in need, email [email protected] for resources and opportunities for assistance.

