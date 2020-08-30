A Massachusetts man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike just before midnight Saturday, Maine State Police said Sunday.
Eric Fishman, 62, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was alone in his vehicle when it left the southbound lanes of the highway and struck the supports attached to a turnpike sign. State police said the crash took place at mile marker 18, which is located between the towns of Wells and York.
Speed and weather conditions are considered to have been factors in the crash, state police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Jaguars trade Ngakoue to Vikings
-
Arts & Entertainment
Julia Reed, chronicler of Southern life and food, dies at 59
-
Arts & Entertainment
ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ as tribute to Chadwick Boseman
-
Business
United Airlines will drop $200 U.S. ticket-change fees
-
Sports
Rahm beats Johnson in playoff at BMW Championship