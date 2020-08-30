FAIRFIELD – David H. Firmage peacefully passed away with his family by his side on August 28, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

David was born in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 23, 1943, the son of William Kenneth and Phyllis (Fletcher) Firmage. He attended New Jersey schools and graduated from Brigham Young University with a master’s and University of Montana with a PhD in Botany.

David moved with his family to Fairfield in 1975 where he began a distinguished 35-year career as a professor at Colby College. David was named a Clara C. Piper Professor of Environmental Studies and Biology and worked in numerous leadership roles at Colby. He was one of the founders of the Environmental Studies Program at Colby.

David served in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints over his lifetime. Most notably as a Bishop, Temple Worker and Missionary in England as well as, along with his wife, in Canada and Africa.

David had many hobbies but was especially known to spend his time as an avid gardener, photographer and reader. He traveled all over the world and especially loved his time spent in Israel and South Africa.

David married his beloved wife of 55 years in 1965. He is a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many. The most important thing to him was his love and devotion to family and God.

Survivors include his wife, Alexandra; his children Kenneth and wife Sonja of Eagle, Idaho, Anne and her husband James Dudley of Fairfield, Elon and his wife Krista of Fairfield and Elizabeth and husband Jeron Paul of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; his 18 grandchildren, Erin Dixon, Kristen Piedra, Sean Firmage, Tim Dudley, Katie Harris, Morgan Ivancovich, Leah Dudley, Adam Paul, Jackson Dudley, David Wesley Paul, Alexa Firmage, Hallie Firmage, Ciel Paul, Simeon Paul, Chandler Firmage, Rachel Firmage, Charles Bowden Paul and Tessa Firmage; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Karen-Marie Skousen and brother, Charles Firmage.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Adhering to CDC guidelines, wearing masks and distancing, visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held Thursday morning Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in the Fairfield Maplewood Cemetery.

For those wishing to join virtually they can join via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82754284266?pwd=blU0MXRYY2ltcCt6ZXZTWjVqdkg1QT09

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

