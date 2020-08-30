AUGUSTA – Donald Taylor Brawn, 91 years of age, passed away on August 27, 2020 with family by his side.

Donald was born in Augusta on June 8, 1929. He was the son of Leona and Henry Brawn. He was a lifetime resident of Augusta.

He attended the University of Maine but did not finish his degree after he was called to fight the great Bar Harbor fire in 1947. After falling so far behind with his classes, he decided to not return to college and instead, returned to Augusta and began working at Statler Tissue Co. He then decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War as a Proof Technician Antiaircraft Artillery in 1950. After he was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps, he returned to work at Statler for eight years and then worked for the United States Postal Service for over 34 years, retiring in 1992.

Donald married Juliette Roy on Sept. 1, 1952. They had eight children, Steven, Patrick, Paul, Donna, Carol, Nancy, Tina, and Amy.

Donald has been involved with many sports throughout his life, both playing in his youth and coaching in his later years. He played football at Cony High School and for the Augusta Millionaires semi-pro team. After starting a family, he became involved with coaching youth teams. He was the president of the Augusta North Little League and coached the farm league. Additionally, he was a coach for the CYO hockey team for years and coached the first girls’ hockey team at the Kennebec Ice Arena. For two years, Donald coached junior league football, and for 10 years, he coached the St. Augustine’s girls’ softball team. After retiring from coaching, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, traveling as far away as Florida and Washington to attend tournaments.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council #334, having served as a Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator for the 4th degree as well as a trustee. Donald and Julie together took part in Marriage Encounter for many years. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as on many church committees at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. He was a member of Le Club Calumet, and he was also involved with the Marine Corps League. During his time working for the United States Postal Service, Donald served as State President for the Letter Carriers Union.

His volunteer service included time as a Hospice Volunteer and with Meals on Wheels. He often donated his platelets proudly wearing his t-shirt stating he “Took his Platelets for a Spin.”

Donald was grateful and honored to have participated in Honor Flight Maine in April 2019, traveling to Washington D.C. with his daughter, Tina, as his guardian along with several fellow Maine veterans and their guardians.

Donald cherished spending time with his family. His ultimate enjoyment was playing cards, especially cribbage.

He is remembered for his witty sense of humor, infectious laugh, and warm, inviting smile. Those that knew him will remember his endless catchphrases that were always followed by a chuckle. Donald was “alright and half left,” was upside down because he had a “nose runs and feet smell,” and would tell nearly everyone goodbye with a “so long, Sally!”

Donald was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings, Gloria, Nancy, Marjorie, Maxine, Clarence “Cal” and Cliff; as well as three of his children, Steven, Patrick and Carol.

He is survived by his wife, Juliette, of 68 years; his son, Paul and wife Sandy, daughters, Donna and husband Ernie Dulac, Nancy and husband Kevin Strickland, Tina and husband Devin Saban, and Amy and husband Charlie McCann; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The Brawn family expresses its gratitude to Family Focused Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for all of their support and offering of comfort.

There will be no public visitation. A graveside committal with military honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at the old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Donald’s honor to Honor Flight Maine and a hospice agency of your choosing.

