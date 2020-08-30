WINTHROP – Elizabeth “Beth” Ann (Baker) Robertson, 50, is now at peace after passing in her home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Beth was born Sept. 13, 1969 in Augusta, the beloved daughter of Patricia (Pond) Baker of Winthrop and the late Robert Baker. She was a graduate of Monmouth Academy Class of 1987. She went onto further her education attending the University of Southern Maine.

Beth will be remembered as a loving person who cared for her patients as a medical assistant at DFD Russell Medical Center, Riverview Psychiatric Center and Winthrop Family Medicine.

She was a very loving mother to her son, Zachary Robertson and his devoted companion Jennie Smith. Beth is also survived by her husband, Aaron Robertson; her siblings, Robert Baker Jr. and his wife Sue, Gene Schmitt and his wife Wanda, Josh Schmitt and his wife Tammy, Gabe Schmitt and his wife Gloria and Katherine Davis. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Sheila Robertson; her brother-in-law, Josh Robertson and his wife Kim; and was a loving aunt to Kamryn, Parker, Kylie, Trevor, Beau, Ellie, Clay and Whitney; as well as many friends; and her two loving cats, Rangeley and Moxie.

The family would like to thank Beth’s very best friend, Jane Deane, for all she had done for Beth.

There will be a graveside service in Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop, at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home,

62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

