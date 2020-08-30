GARDINER – Phyllis Mary (Brooke) Lamarre, 80, passed Saturday evening August 22, 2020. Born Jan. 26, 1940, in Gardiner to the late Gordon and Elita (Stilphen) Brooke and was the oldest of five children.

Phyllis is survived by her significant other, Arthur Balcomb; her sisters, Alice Hopkins and Linda Brooke-Simpson (Frank Simpson); her daughter, Alice Stewart and son-in-law LTC Jay Stewart; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her brothers, Kenny Brooke and Sonny Brooke; and her son, Edward Lamarre.

For the full obituary and to express condolences, please see the Funeral Alternative website at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book