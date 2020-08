Arrests

Sabattus

• Lee Scott, 30, of Litchfield, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, 12:43 p.m. Saturday, at 190 Middle Road in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Tineka Dillow, 42, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:32 p.m. Saturday, at 156 Summer St.

