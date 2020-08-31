State health officials on Monday reported 16 additional cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.
There have now been 4,526 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since mid-March, along with 132 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 471, which is one more than Sunday.
It wasn’t yet known how many, if any, new cases Monday are connected to an outbreak associated with a wedding in Millinocket on August 7. As of Sunday, at least 120 cases were connected, including 54 staff members and inmates at the York County Jail, and nine cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison.
The state also is investigating an outbreak at the Cavalry Baptist Church in Sanford, whose pastor, Todd Bell, officiated the Millinocket wedding. Five cases have been linked to the church, but state officials have not concluded that they are linked to the wedding.
This story will be updated.
