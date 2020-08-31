CHELSEA — A 59-year-old man was shot Monday morning in Chelsea, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, whom police did not identify, contacted the Sheriff’s Office at 7:46 a.m. to say he had been shot near a residence on Wellman Road.
The man was taken by Augusta Rescue to the hospital. Officials said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Sources at the Sheriff’s Office said Monday the shooting remained under investigation but posed no threat to the public.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Sports
Emotional Johnny Clark embraces stirring victory in 47th annual Oxford 250
-
Schools and Education
To go or not to go: Colby students take different paths to Waterville college
-
Local & State
Gardiner officials grapple with emerging cannabis market
-
Nation & World
In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help
-
Business
Ten projects share $2.2 million in awards from Maine Technology Institute