Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was missing from the start of practice Monday, hours after he led the team over their final practice of training camp.
It was his first absence of the summer. It’s unknown why Newton missed stretching and initial individual drills, although the Herald confirmed the absence was excused, which ESPN.com was first to report.
In Newton’s absence, Brian Hoyer was the lead quarterback in drills watched by the media.
Running back Damien Harris was also absent.
With Harris out, veteran back Lamar Miller appeared at his first Patriots practice Monday, meaning he’s come off the Physically Unable to Play list after missing all of camp. The former Texans back, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL a year ago, looked fine in the few drills the media witnessed.
The Pats had four absences at Sunday’s practice: outside linebacker Chase Winovich, defensive lineman Allen, cornerback Michael Jackson and Miller. Allen also missed all of training camp due to injury.
Winovich returned to practice. Safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips worked on the lower practice field. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was once again in a red non-contact practice jersey.
After two lighter practices, the Patriots were in pads Monday.
The Pats are working towards their season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Appeals court again rejects House subpoena for ex-White House counsel
-
Nation & World
Tennessee’s new anti-protest law has roots in age-old playbook
-
Local & State
Maine Marine Patrol searching Piscataqua River area for missing kayaker
-
New England Patriots
Newton has excused absence from Patriots practice
-
Sports
Ewan slaloms to sprint win; Alaphilippe leads Tour de France
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.