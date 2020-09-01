WATERVILLE — All day childcare when out of school is now offered at the Alfond Youth Center, 126 North St.

As children head back to school on every other day schedules, the center is now providing all day childcare to meet the needs of working parents.

Multiple sites include the center, Camp Tracy, 302 McGrath Pond Road, Oakland, and Regional School Unit 18 locations.

Spaces are limited.

For more information, visit clubaycc.org.

