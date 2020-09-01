WATERVILLE ⎯ The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s Business to Business Showcase will not be held this year. The event was originally scheduled for March at the Colby College Field House in Waterville.

Due to COVID-19 and large gathering restrictions in place, this event cannot be held in its current format, inhibiting the ability of businesses to utilize the event for networking. Several thousand attendees were present throughout the day.

Current exhibitors for this sold-out showcase will have their registrations and prepaid fees honored and booths held for the 2021 date, which is to be determined, according to a news release from the chamber.

“It is disappointing, both for the businesses, and the Chamber, that we are unable to hold this highly-successful event. However, the person-to-person experience is simply not possible in our current environment. If you are looking to get the word out about your business and network with other professionals, the Business to Business Showcase is really an unmatched opportunity for our region — we look forward to its return in 2021,” said Kim Lindlof, president & CEO of Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, according to the release.

Chairperson of the Showcase Committee, Bruce Harrington said, “We will be in contact with those businesses registered for the event and trust that those who found it a valuable marketing and networking tool for growth will continue to make plans to join us next Spring.”

The event is made possible by major sponsors Are You Ready to Party??, Central Maine Growth Council, Central Maine Motors Auto Group, Colby College, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Maine Technology Group.

For more information, call 207-873-3315 or visit midmainechamber.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: