It took me awhile but I’ve finally figured out that the hours 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day on TV are really the Sara Gideon/Susan Collins hours, with brief interruptions for news, weather and sports.

They’ve been on so often that I find myself ending each conversation with “I’m Bob Creamer, and I’ve approved this message!”

Bob Creamer

Hallowell

