It took me awhile but I’ve finally figured out that the hours 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day on TV are really the Sara Gideon/Susan Collins hours, with brief interruptions for news, weather and sports.

They’ve been on so often that I find myself ending each conversation with “I’m Bob Creamer, and I’ve approved this message!”

 

Bob Creamer

Hallowell

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles