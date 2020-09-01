It took me awhile but I’ve finally figured out that the hours 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day on TV are really the Sara Gideon/Susan Collins hours, with brief interruptions for news, weather and sports.
They’ve been on so often that I find myself ending each conversation with “I’m Bob Creamer, and I’ve approved this message!”
Bob Creamer
Hallowell
