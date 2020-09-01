Recent coverage on PFAS in food packaging brings to light the dangers that PFAS pose to our health and environment. But food packaging isn’t the only risk we face from PFAS. These toxic “forever” chemicals are also being disposed of in landfills around the state, where they can leak out into drinking water.

Drinking water tests around the Corinna and the Oakland landfills show high levels of these dangerous chemicals. More needs to be done to protect our communities’ health. To make that happen, people need to speak up.

Community Action Works partners with people impacted by environmental problems like PFAS pollution to build community power for change. If you live near Corinna landfill or Oakland landfill and are worried about PFAS in your water, please contact our Maine community organizer Dana Colihan at [email protected].

Divya Gudur

Community Action Works

Portland

