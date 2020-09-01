The Bob Crewe Foundation has appointed Reid Crewe as vice president of administration. Reid Crewe has served as grants director of the foundation since 2015, and will continue to hold that position.

Based in Portland, the foundation was founded in 2009 by brothers Bob and Dan Crewe. The former was a songwriter and record producer of many hit songs for Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and the latter oversaw the business operation. Reid Crewe is Dan Crewe’s daughter. Bob Crewe died in Maine in 2014.

The foundation’s grants program supports Maine arts, music and LGBTQ communities.

“The Crewe Charitable Trust was established in the spirit of giving back to the arts, and improving the lives, especially those of young people in the LGBTQ community,” Dan Crewe said in a statement announcing the appointment. “My daughter Reid, who has grown up in an accepting environment, is uniquely suited to carry on the Crewe legacy.”

The principal aim of The Crewe Foundation is to increase access to and visibility of the arts. Its mission is to support various organizations that nurture and support students by funding fellowships, scholarships and mentoring programs in fine arts and music, including the video and gaming art programs at Maine College of Art.

“I am so pleased to be stepping into this next role of leadership in the foundation, and to have a meaningful part in its mission,” Reid Crewe said.

For further information, visit crewefoundation.org.

