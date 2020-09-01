When the Belfast YMCA first opened its doors, I met Chip Curry because we volunteered there. Over the past 20 years Chip has been my neighbor down the street, a teacher colleague, and a volunteer on many efforts in our town. I admire him. Chip is a citizen who puts a lot of time into building our community.

Chip has always worked with young people, helping them in academic and job preparation. I see him pitching in for multiple school districts, the YMCA, at public meetings, and now he is willing to go fight for working people in Augusta. Waldo County needs a strong economic base so our young people have a way to stay here and work. I see Chip supporting innovative industry, like technology and manufacturing, clean aquaculture and renewable energy. We need to have property tax relief because the lack of state and national contribution to our schools is putting all the cost of schools on the backs of moderate income homeowners.

I appreciate Chip’s open communication style because in these partisan times Chip keeps an open mind and thinks locally. We need our state government to work together to make sure that Waldo County people have jobs, affordable health care, a thriving environment and a sense of cooperation in order to solve our problems. Chip Curry will help us get there.

Martha Conway-Cole

Belfast

