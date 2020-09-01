A Farm to Easel Art Auction, a virtual fundraising event to support Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, will be held from Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 17-20.

The first-ever online art auction will highlight the artistic interpretations of climate change and how it affects our planet. People can browse the dynamic array of works, created by more than 40 local artists inspired by this theme, according to a news release from the center.

This fundraiser will support the center’s farmer training programs and commitment to connecting our community to fresh, nutritious food year-round.

Contributing artists include Linda Bail, Kate Bergquist, Mary Berry, Lisa Blanchard, Emily Blaschke, John Bowdren, Catherine Breer, Brooke Chornyak, Sharon Culf-Gorman, Sukie Curtis and Ali Filippelli.

Also, Claudette Gamache, Margaret Gerding, Kaspar Heinrici, Julie Howison, Anne Ireland, Diana Johnson, Judy Kane, Amy Kustra, Dennis Landis, Winky Lewis, Susan Matthews and Susan Metters.

Also, Kerry Michaels, Jack Montgomery, Lily Montgomery, Vanessa Nesvig, Arthur Nichols, Anne Niles, Liz Prescott, Leah Puro, Diane Racine, Art Schaefer, Ineke Schair, Judy Segal and Brian Towne.

Also, Katrina Van Dusen, Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest, Andrea van Voorst van Beest, Randall Wade Thomas, Marilyn Welch, Will Wheeler, Lucinda White and Catherine Worthington.

Visit the online bidding site, launching Sept. 3, to browse all auction items, from paintings to farm experiences, jewelry, ceramics and more. Bid on items and experiences, or donate an amount of your choice to support our critical work in fighting climate change through the use of regenerative agriculture and training the next generation of farmers.

Schedule of Events:

• Thursday, Sept. 3, online auction site opens to browse items;

• Thursday, Sept. 17, online auction bidding opens at noon;

• Saturday, Sept. 19, in-person art preview for registered bidders (details to follow); and

• Sunday, Sept. 20, online remarks at 3 p.m., bidding closes at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit wolfesneck.org/art-auction.

