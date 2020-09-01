Fayette School Dept. 2020-21 Bus Schedule

Please note: ALL BUS PASSENGERS SOULD BE READY 10 MINUTES IN ADVANCE OF THEIR SCHEDULED PICK-UP and be at the bus stop waiting. It is the student’s responsibility to be on time. Occasionally the time will vary plus or minus 10 minutes due to road or weather conditions. The bus will not wait for late students, or go back to pick up students who have missed the bus. This will ensure the buses remain on schedule for all students. Elementary students – If your student is in second grade or below, the driver must see an adult for the student to be dropped off. The driver will contact the school and return the student to the school for parent pick-up.

IF YOU LIVE BETWEEN 1812 MAIN ST. AND MAPLE LANE YOU MUST RIDE THE RSU 38 BUS, (PHIL’S BUS), TO & FROM SCHOOL!

Bus. # RSU 38 (Jess) – Leaves school parking lot at 6:30 a.m.

Morning High School/Middle School Runs

6:30 a.m. Main Street, 7:17 a.m. North Road.

6:41 a.m. Chesterville Ridge Road, 7:25 a.m. East Road.

6:51 a.m. Baldwin Hill Road, 7:31 a.m. Sandy River Road.

Ellis Lane 7:41 a.m. Our Road.

6:58 a.m. South Road 7:49 a.m. Maple Lane

7:06 a.m. Gile Road, 7:50 a.m. Fayette Central School

7:12 a.m. Watson Hgts. Road, 7:52 a.m. Lovejoy Pond Road.

8:00 a.m. Drop off at Maranacook Schools

Morning Fayette Central School Students

8:18 a.m. Sandy River Road

8:22 a.m. Fellows Farm Road

8:29 a.m. East Road

8:31 a.m. Watson Hgts. Road

8:37 a.m. Main Street

8:40a.m. Drop off at Fayette Central School

Bus # (Erik) – Fayette Central School Students

7:15 a.m. Gile Road

7:21 a.m. South Road

7:28 a.m. Bamfo Road Hill Road

7:31 a.m. Gail Road

7:36 a.m. Fulsom Road

7:37 a.m. Moose Hill Road

7:41 a.m. Chesterville Ridge Road

7:49 a.m. Fayette Ridge Road

7:53 a.m. Main Street

7:54 a.m. North Road

7:59 a.m. Main Street

8:04 a.m. Baldwin Hill Road

8:10 a.m. Norton Road

8:16 a.m. Main Street

8:18 a.m. Oak Hill

8:25 a.m. Drop off @ Fayette Central School

THE P.M. RUN FROM RSU 38 WILL DROP OFF STARTING AT SANDY RIVER ROAD AND ENDING AT THE FAYETTE CENTRAL SCHOOL.

