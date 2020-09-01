Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a mixed-use, industrial space in Scarborough. This parcel is located at the gateway to the Pine Point beach community, overlooking an incredible view of the Scarborough Marsh, Ferry Beach and lobster boat moorings.

Set right alongside the marsh at 305 Pine Point Rd., this 2.3± AC property offers a distinct opportunity amongst the dearth of available industrial space in the Greater Portland area. It is next door to the popular restaurant, Clambake Seafood, and across the street from the event space, The Landing.

The two buildings total 22,468± SF and are currently used for seafood processing. Salt-water storage, 750 feet of road frontage, a four-bay loading dock are among the highlights. With the pandemic-inflicted rise of direct-to-consumer marketing and sales, the current set-up allows for retail operations and manufacturing of many different products to take place on the same site.

However, with a rare TCV-4 zone, 305 Pine Point Rd. can be re-developed for mixed commercial, industrial and residential use. The residential zoning is restricted to unit builds, like condos or apartments. At this ideal spot, the new owner has the chance to make significant impact.

350 Pine Point Rd.. in Scarborough is offered for sale at $1,750,000 by Brandon Mitchell, Associate Broker, at Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Brandon at 207-415-7982 or [email protected].

