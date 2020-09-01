Organizers will follow COVID-19 protocols. Please come prepared with a face covering. Preventative water safety equipment will be available.
Arrange a car to await arrival at the Skowhegan Savings Bank parking lot off Pleasant St., in Skowhegan as we will not be providing a shuttle service back to the Father Rasle Monument put-in. Expect to be outdoors paddling and stopping at rest points for approximately 10 hours.
Marathon Paddle Schedule: Check-in between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m., at Father Rasle Monument, in Madison. An introduction and safety briefing will begin at 7:15 a.m. and paddling will begin at 8 a.m. Lunch is set for noon-12:45 p.m. at Oosoola Boat Launch in Norridgewock, optional catered lunch from The Bankery in Skowhegan. Participants will arrive at the History House at approximately 4:15 p.m.
The Fun Run Paddle from the Oosoola Boat Launch in Norridgewock to the History House in Skowhegan is a 6-mile guided trip for all levels of paddlers (first-time to experienced). Highlights from the Fun Run Paddle option include talks on the Arnold Expedition of 1775, History House grounds tour, and Run of River project.
Please arrange a car to await your arrival at the Skowhegan Savings Bank parking lot off Pleasant St., Skowhegan as we will not be providing a shuttle service back to the Oosoola Boat Launch. Expect to be outdoors paddling and stopping at rest points for approximately 6 hours.
For more information, visit skowheganoutdoors.com.
