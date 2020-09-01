Skowhegan Outdoors and Main Street Skowhegan will host the Kennebec Paddlethon Saturday, Sept. 5. The guided river trip, a marathon (13 river miles) or Fun Run (6 river miles) of paddling, while learning about the past, present and future significance of the Kennebec River and its surrounding land.

The paddle will be guided from Madison to Skowhegan by Skowhegan Outdoors Rec Coaches, Emma Corwin and Mara Kavanaugh. In addition to a great day on the water, participants will experience “raft up chats” with local historians along the way who will educate on the rich history of and around the Kennebec River. This paddle has options for all paddlers, from first timers to experienced.

This is a free event, but donations are accepted. All funds raised will support the Skowhegan Outdoors Community Gear Library.

Organizers will follow COVID-19 protocols. Please come prepared with a face covering. Preventative water safety equipment will be available. Arrange a car to await arrival at the Skowhegan Savings Bank parking lot off Pleasant St., in Skowhegan as we will not be providing a shuttle service back to the Father Rasle Monument put-in. Expect to be outdoors paddling and stopping at rest points for approximately 10 hours. Marathon Paddle Schedule: Check-in between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m., at Father Rasle Monument, in Madison. An introduction and safety briefing will begin at 7:15 a.m. and paddling will begin at 8 a.m. Lunch is set for noon-12:45 p.m. at Oosoola Boat Launch in Norridgewock, optional catered lunch from The Bankery in Skowhegan. Participants will arrive at the History House at approximately 4:15 p.m. The Fun Run Paddle from the Oosoola Boat Launch in Norridgewock to the History House in Skowhegan is a 6-mile guided trip for all levels of paddlers (first-time to experienced). Highlights from the Fun Run Paddle option include talks on the Arnold Expedition of 1775, History House grounds tour, and Run of River project. Please arrange a car to await your arrival at the Skowhegan Savings Bank parking lot off Pleasant St., Skowhegan as we will not be providing a shuttle service back to the Oosoola Boat Launch. Expect to be outdoors paddling and stopping at rest points for approximately 6 hours. For more information, visit skowheganoutdoors.com.

