Spectrum Generations in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will offer a free workshop to help individuals with a wide range of chronic pain conditions.

Living Well with Chronic Pain will be offered Tuesday, Sept. 15, through Tuesday, Oct. 20. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, according to a news release from Jen Paquet | Healthy Living coordinator, Spectrum Generations | Healthy Living for ME.

Living Well with Chronic Pain is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions. Participants in this class can learn practical self-management skills, with an emphasis placed on creating action plans and setting realistic, attainable goals.

This series is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Technical support is available.

For more information and to register, call 207-620-1642 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: