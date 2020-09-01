NEWPORT ? Dale Call, Jr., 38, died unexpectedly August 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 1, 1981, at Fort Polk, La., a son of Dale and Pearl (Chute) Call, Sr. He was a graduate of Nokomis Regional High, Class of 2000.

Dale would give you the shirt off his back even if he was mad at you ten minutes earlier. He will be remembered for his kind heart, and listening to Conway Twitty with a brandy in his hand.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and wife Laurie Call of Palmyra, Pearl and husband Robert Larrabee of Newport; three children, Bridgette Gould of Newport, Dillan and Dallas Gould of Milbridge, and their mother Megan Gould; a sister Brandy Robinson and her partner Isacc Powell of Waterville, and their children Allen and Brooke Robinson; his baby sister, Deedee Larrabee and her partner Jeffrey Nichols (who was always a great friend to Dale) of Pittsfield, and their seven children, Kourtney, Meaghan “Pretty Linney”, A.J. and Aleigha Bryant, Dustin Little, Parker and Natalynn Nichols; two special girls that Dale thought of as his own, Kaitlyn and Kassidy Wyman; his “second mom”, Jeannie and husband Jason Arsenault of Newport; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dale was predeceased by his mother’s parents, Cecil and Jeraldine Chute; his father’s parents, Reuben Call, Jr. and Wealthy Call Shaw; his stepfather’s parents Orland and Marilyn Larrabee; and a nephew Jaxsyn Larrabee.

Private family services will be held at Palmyra Village Cemetery. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

