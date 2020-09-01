MAYO, Fla. – Daryl Richard Longley, devoted husband and father, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on August 25, 2020, at the age of 53.

Affectionately known as “Babe”, Daryl was born in Maine on August 18, 1967, to Daniel Earl Longley and Julia Clark Claverie. In addition to his parents, Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Holly Long Longley and their children Amber, Rhiannon, Aleczander, and Brody; three brothers Darren, Tobie, and Travis, one sister, Tanya; stepmother, Janet Viles Longley; stepfather, J. Lincoln Claverie; and an untold number of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and, of course, many wonderful friends.

He is predeceased by his brother, Thadius; his uncle Zane Dodge, uncle John Longley; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

An industrial electrician by trade, Daryl’s true passions included the thrill of skydiving, the serenity of hiking and the countless days he spent on the Suwannee River with his family.

Like his father, Daryl was an avid storyteller, often relating his adventures and tall tales with a zealous delight. Daryl had an uncompromising love for those closest to him, and he will be remembered as an unyielding provider and protector.

Daryl’s living wish was to forgo a funeral, and this request will be honored. Condolences may be sent to his wife and children at 301 SE Circle Drive Mayo, FL 32066. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

