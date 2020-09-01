MADISON – Elizabeth A. Perry, 70, of Madison passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born in Waterville on Nov. 17, 1949 a daughter of Lawrence Sargent and Elisabeth “Ora” Caron.

Elizabeth attended local schools and graduated from Madison high school. She went on to be a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for many years.

She made friends everywhere she went. Many people considered her family and would call her Aunt Betty, Meme or Mom. She loved to be the life of the party! If Betty was in the room you knew you were about to have a great time. She loved to tell the story about how she met Randy Owens, a member of the country group Alabama.

Betty was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Larry and David Sargent. and her husband Bill Perry and ex-husband Roy Williams.

She is survived by her children Rebecca Williams and Michael Williams and his wife Cassandra; her grandchildren Cole Williams, Chenyrene Pelkey and her husband David, Daxton Winchester and Sebastian Christie; and her three great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Donna Messer and her husband Merle, Rita Jackey and her husband Phil and Lauri Sargent, her brother Mark Sargent and his wife Cindy; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. She will be missed by her extended family, members of The Independent Wrestling.

Celebration of life for Betty will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Giberson Funeral Home in Madison, Maine. To view the online obituary, share her obituary to social media or leave Betty’s family your condolences please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

