YORK – Frederick C. Souza Jr. passed away on August 26, 2020. Fred was born Nov. 25, 1942, and raised in Ipswich, Mass, then retired to Maine.Recently Fred could be seen in downtown York riding his scooter and chatting with anyone that would listen. Fred was a good man with many proud accomplishments. He was proud of his Miꞌkmaq and Portuguese Heritage and of his service in the Navy as a Deep Sea Hard Hat Diver. He was a dedicated Ham and CB operator.Most of all he was proud husband to his bride of 58 years, Margaret (Juenemann); a proud father to his three daughters, Yvonne, Dianne, and Ruth-Anne; he was a proud grandfather to his six grandchildren, Lukas, Steven, Alexander, Katrina, Courtney, and Paul; and great-grandfather to two, Raiden Lukas and Logan. He was a brother, an uncle, a friend. All his friends and family will remember his cheerful disposition and smiling face. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.comMemorial

Contributions may be made to: VA Maine Healthcare System Voluntary Service Togus VA Medical Center 1 VA Center Building 205 3rd Floor Augusta, ME 04330 or online athttps://www.maine.va.gov/giving/index.asp

