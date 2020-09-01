OAKLAND – Laughter, storytelling, reminiscing and joking was gone in the early morning of Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by members of his family. Thomas “Tom” A. Estabrook, born on Nov. 4, 1930 died peacefully in the home that he built on the Country Club Road.

Tom’s life was full of adventure, hard work and laughter. Tom was born in Waterville, the youngest son of Mavard and Eva Estabrook. Tom’s father passed away when he was only 5 years old, leaving his dear mother “Ma” to raise five children on her own. At that point he knew hard work would pay off. Attending Waterville schools and working many jobs, Tom met Betty Johnston who he married in his early life. Tom and Betty had two sons together, David and Dana.

Again, hard work was in Tom’s fiber, he had friends who migrated “out” west where money was being made. With the adventurous spirit, Tom moved his family to Elmonte, Calif. where he began working for Ford Motor Company. At that time, the RV business was booming. Being a “Jack of All Trades” he began learning the RV trade and eventually opened Tyler Coach Manufacturer. With his family all located in the Waterville area, and the RV business making its way to the east coast, he and his family set sail and returned to central Maine.

Tyler Coach Mfg. and Shamrock Sporting Goods opened in the mid-’60s in downtown Oakland. David was in high school and Dana at a young age, worked side by side with his father as they built R.Vs, campers, truck caps, ice shacks and more. As Tom grew older, and David became his business partner, his love and passions for adventures became more a part of his everyday life. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and raiser of Brittany Spaniels. If you were to ask him, “There is no other dog in the world but a Brittany.” Tom’s first Brittany was Wendy Marie II. From her litter, he kept his beloved dog Jenny. Tom, along with his sons, David and Dana, and friends, hunted and fished all over the country and beyond. There were stories amongst stories of the memories that were made on all trips because everything was an adventure. In February 2009, Tom and David decided to close the doors of Tyler Coach Mgf. so they could retire. They did not want to sell the business to anyone as they were proud of their product development and construction of all that was built.

In 2006 Betty passed away. Soon after, Tom was having breakfast at the Early Bird, and there he chatted with Cecile Burwood. He called her to go out to dinner, and from there, a new chapter in his life began. In 2007, Cecile and Tom married. Tom and Cecile enjoyed every moment of their time together. Cecile quickly learned that Tom loved his dogs, therefore she loved them as well. At the beginning of their marriage, Wendy III and Sparky were his “girls.” Tom and Cecile would jump in the truck with the girls and head to his beloved camp in Moscow. For decades and decades, Tom developed his Moscow property into his sanctuary. They would ride the roads just looking for wildlife or enjoying the beauty of nature.

Tom’s life was rich. No regrets, only memories, love, adventure and laughter is how he left this world.

Tom was preceded by his parents; siblings, Bill, Preston and Eben Estabrook, sister Ruth Bedard; his best friend and son, David Estabrook.

Tom leaves behind his wife, Cecile; son Dana, wife Janet and son Gregory Estabrook; daughter-in-law and wife of David, Gail Estabrook; his granddaughter, Wendy Martin, husband Dennis and his great-grandchildren, Brooke and Denny Martin.

When Tom married Cecile, his soulmate, his family grew and he welcomed in his stepchildren, Ken and wife Tracy Burwood, Carl and Gail Burwood, Linda and Carl Creasy, Tim and Caryn Burwood, Cathy and Rick Veilleux, and Grace Burwood. He inherited 12 grandchildren and their spouses; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his life-long friend, Don Bessey; many nieces and nephews.

In the house that he built his wish to be home to pass away was fulfilled. A very special thank you to his stepdaughter/granddaughter Linda Creasy, Lindsey Mullen and wife made his wish a reality.

The family would like to thank Heather from Hospice, Dr. Tim Webb and his staff for treatment over the years.

A graveside burial will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Lewis Memorial at 11 a.m.. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Giberson Funeral Home in Madison. To view the online obituary, share his obituary to social media or leave Tom’s family your condolences please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

