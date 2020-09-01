JACKMAN – On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Walter J. Allen Jr., of Jackman, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43.Walter was born on April 6, 1977 in New Haven, Conn. to Walter and Andrea Allen. On Sept. 1, 2007, Walter married his best friend Laura Hall Allen. Together they had two boys, Landry and Jase, who were his pride and joy. Walter was also fortunate in his life to become a stepfather to Kori Coro through a previous marriage.Walter was loved by many and made a huge impact on anyone who met him. He had a passion for life, specifically, snowmobiling, hunting and moose horning in addition to watching sports with his crew. He was an avid fan of most sports in general, but particularly favored the New York Giants and New York Mets. Walt especially enjoyed his time in the woods “Up North” with his family and friends. He genuinely loved his job at E.J. Carrier Inc. and was an amazing heavy machine operator. Walter was predeceased by his father, Walter Allen, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Laura; his three children, Kori, Landry, and Jase; his mother Andrea of Connecticut; sister Toni and husband Chas Regan of Tennessee, brothers Buddy Allen of Rumford and Steven Allen of Connecticut. Walter also has many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.There will be a celebration of life on Friday, Sep. 4, at 2 p.m. at Eric and Chelsea Hall’s home in Dennistown Plt. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,contributions canbe made to:Allen Family FundSkowhegan Savings BankJackman BranchP.O. Box 141 Jackman, ME 04945

