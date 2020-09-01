RANDOLPH – William L. “Bill” Crocker, 74, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born Dec. 1, 1945 in Gardiner, the son of Bertrand and Geraldine Thibeau Crocker.

He attended Gardiner Schools and graduated from Gardiner High School, class of 1965. Upon graduation, he immediately went to work for Central Maine Power Co. for 38 years, retiring as a lineman in 2003. In 1965 he married Sheila Clary and they raised a family in West Gardiner.

Bill was an avid golfer and took impeccable care of his lawn and property. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed watching all of them play in their sporting events.

He was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother Geraldine Thibeau Crocker-Moody of Randolph; his wife Sheila of Randolph; son Dana and his wife Tammy of West Gardiner, daughter Vickie Hebert of West Gardiner; five grandchildren, Alicia Lizak, Casey Crocker, Tristin, Tanner and Gabrielle Hebert; three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Reese Lizak, and Blakely Crocker; brothers David Crocker of Tennessee, and John Crocker and his wife Robin of Randolph, sister Marie Tarrio and her husband David of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous