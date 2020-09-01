The body of a kayaker who had been missing since setting out on the Piscataqua River on Sunday was found late Tuesday morning.

The Maine Marine Patrol said the body of Donald Vardell, 53 of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was found by a fisherman around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about three miles east of Ogunquit. That’s about 12 miles from where Vardell’s kayak had been discovered on Sunday on Wood Island, near the mouth of the Piscataqua River, which forms the border between Maine and New Hampshire.

The Marine Patrol said the search also involved the Coast Guard, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Kittery Harbormaster, the Kittery Police Department, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

Portsmouth police will conduct the investigation into the incident.

In a previous statement during the search, the marine patrol misspelled Vardell’s first name as Dan.

Related Headlines Maine Marine Patrol searches Piscataqua River area for missing kayaker

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: