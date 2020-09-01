A virtual author talk about self-publishing with Nancy Marshall, author of “Grow Your Audience, Grow Your Brand,” will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, via Zoom, according to a news release from Lithgow Public Library in Augusta.

To register for the free author talk, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RonYlD0aQhWVYexxFxTc1g.

Marshall will explain what a personal brand is and how it can help you define who you are and how you are perceived by others in your personal and professional life. She will talk about growing your personal brand through traditional and digital networking methods. She will talk about her career path, including her deep roots in Maine that have become an integral part of her personal brand. She will also touch on many other subjects and stories from her new book.

As the author of two books, including her first book, “PR Works!,” Marshall will talk about the self-publishing process and share some tips, including how to get your book listed on Amazon. During the 45-minute conversation, she will share actionable advice for business owners to promote themselves in a cost-effective way to grow their audience and their brand. One of Maine’s top public relations and personal branding experts, she will also answer questions from the attendees, according to the release.For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: