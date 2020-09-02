BOSTON — Adam Duvall hit three home runs a night after teammate Marcell Ozuna did it, making them the first teammates in major league history to perform the feat in consecutive games, as the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the stumbling Boston Red Sox 7-5 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Duvall hit a pair of two-run shots over the Green Monster and a solo blast to center for his five RBI. Ozuna added a long, tiebreaking solo drive for the Braves, who entered the three-game set winless in their last 15 series (0-12-3) against the Red Sox.

“I didn’t know that,” Duvall said when he was informed of the historic feat during his postgame interview. “I thought it was (just three homers) here. That’s pretty neat. That’s pretty cool.”

On Tuesday, Ozuna became the fist NL player to hit three homers in Fenway Park.

“We just met up in here and talked about what we just did,” Duvall said. “It’s super cool. It’s something definitely to take a moment and enjoy it.”

It was Atlanta’s first sweep in Boston since capturing a three-game set in 2002. Freddie Freeman had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer and J.D. Martinez had two hits and two RBI for the Red Sox, who fell a season-high 13 games under .500.

Ozuna’s drive also cleared the Monster, sailing over a billboard and completely out of Fenway against Andrew Triggs (0-2) in the seventh. Duvall’s third homer hit off a back wall near the bleachers, after his second homer tied it at 5 against Triggs an inning earlier.

Tyler Matzek (3-2) got four outs in relief for the victory. Mark Melancon struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.

The Braves tied it at 3 in the second inning when Duvall hit his first homer and Ozuna added an RBI single.

Bradley’s pushed the Red Sox ahead 4-3 in the fourth. Martinez’s RBI single made it 5-3.

Making just his fourth career start, Braves lefty Robbie Erlin was tagged for five runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

WHO’S NEXT?

Right-hander Robinson Leyer became the 12th pitcher to start for the Red Sox in just their 37th game. He was the opener and fanned two in a scoreless inning.

Leyer, 27, made 236 minor league appearances over four organizations before he made his MLB debut Monday, allowing a run with a strikeout.

POSITIVE THOUGHTS

Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke was asked before the game how he handles all the losing this season.

“I think the easy way to do this, is to focus to try and get people better,” he said. “As long as I’m able to focus on that, the wins and losses don’t get to me too much.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of the lineup for the third straight game after tightness in his right hamstring forced him out of Sunday’s victory. “He’s good. He had a good workout (Tuesday),” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. “With the off day tomorrow, we just decided to get him the whole series.” … Snitker said second baseman Ozzie Albies (right wrist inflammation) could hit some live pitching at the club’s alternate training site “in a couple of days.”

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup and played left field. He missed the last two games after getting hit on the left hand by a fastball. … Roenicke said right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (calf tightness) played catch and will throw a bullpen session Thursday, but probably won’t start Saturday when he’s eligible to come off the IL. “Maybe push him back a day or so,” Roenicke said. … Left-hander Kyle Hart was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left hip impingement.

