The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about growing garlic in Maine from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

“Growing Garlic in Maine” topics will include planting stock, site selection, timing of harvest and proper drying. The webinar will be led by UMaine Extension agriculture and non-timber forest products professional David Fuller, who has grown garlic for 25 years and conducted applied research on hardneck garlic for the past eight years, according to. news release from the extension.

This session is the fifth in a six-part summer gardening webinar series to be offered every other Monday through September.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. To register, visit hextension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207-781-6099; [email protected]

