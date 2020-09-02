WAYNE – Donna Marie Perreault Mills, 68, of Wayne, departed this life on August 28, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center following a brief illness. Donna was born in Rochester, NH on March 21, 1952 to Leo and Betty (St. Laurent) Perreault.

Donna graduated as Salutatorian of Martin Spaulding High School in Maryland. Following her family to New Hampshire, Donna graduated from The University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH with a Masters in Education and took every opportunity presented to her to expand her education, also earning a degree in Special Education.

After directing a private school in Dover, NH, Donna taught for 25 years at the Newmarket, NH Elementary School. While there, Donna designed and wrote the curriculum for the Readiness Program which prepared developmentally young children for success in school. Donna’s work was adopted by the State of New Hampshire as the model for similar programs statewide. Donna guest lectured at the University of Southern Maine and at Harvard.

Donna mentored many graduate Education students from the University of New Hampshire who interned in her classroom. Donna also represented the University of New Hampshire at seminars in Brazil, Australia and Howard University.

Donna married Timothy Mills on June 20, 1982, and in 1988 they adopted a daughter, Alexandra Leigh who became the focal point of their life.

Donna was a voracious reader who had many hobbies and skills including sewing and designing clothing and jewelry. She took great delight in decorating and restoring the 18th and 19th century homes that she, Tim and Aleigh lived in.

Donna was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth Perreault; and daughter, Alexandra “Aleigh” Mills.

Surviving Donna are husband, Tim of Wayne; brother, Dennis Perreault and his wife Joanne and their daughters Sarah and her daughter Leighton Alexandra of Kansas City, Mo. and Lauren and her husband Jason Weber of Lexena, Kan.; nephew (by Kenneth), James Dale Perreault and his wife Melanie, and great-niece Sylvie and great-nephew Leo of Brockport, NY; and (widow of Lawrence) Joan Perreault of Indialantic, Fla. Survivors also include many cousins and their successive generations.

A memorial service will be held when travel and gathering issues related to the Pandemic are resolved.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Aleigh Mills Memorial Scholarship Fund at

Kents Hill School,

Kents Hill, ME 04349

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous