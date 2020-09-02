NORRIDGEWOCK – Mary Louise (Corson) Miller, 81, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mary was born May 25, 1939 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Ralph M. Corson and Lilian A. (Gray) Corson. She is survived by her daughters Sonya Mullin and husband Kevin of Embden, Sheryl Atwood and husband William of Embden; her grandsons Michael Mullin and wife Michel of Readfield, Kyle Mullin of Norridgewock, granddaughter Shelby Poulin and husband Alex of Fairfield; great-granddaughters Natalie Mullin and Mya Gaston, great-grandsons Madden Mullin, and Lane Poulin; her sisters Judy Mantor and husband Dan of Madison, Donna Parlin and husband Ricky of Mercer, sister-in-law Virginia Hayden of Madison, brother-in-law Jake Knowles of Skowhegan, sister-in-law Lucille Kahawaiolaa, brother-in-law Francis Kahawaiolaa both of Connecticut; several nephews, nieces, and cousins. A special thank you to Kyle’s significant other Amy Cyr and her children Reese and Graham (her little buddy), for their time spent with Gram, she loved them dearly.She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Lilian Corson, her in-laws Ralph and Dorothy Miller; her husband of 61 years Lawrence Miller, her sisters Helen Knowles, Linda Fanjoy and her husband Victor, brothers-in-law Richard Miller and wife Christine, Donald Miller and wife Hazel, Phillip Miller and wife Earline, Parker Hayden, sisters-in-law Pauline White and husband Guy, Joan Tibbetts and husband Wally. Mary worked most of her life at both Norwock Shoe, and New Balance where she retired. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her dynamites and whoopie pies, she also loved camping and fishing with her husband and family at their East Madison Camp, and was most always barefoot. When asked how she was, you could count on a “better than nuttin” response and a smirk. She loved her family and friends so much.A small graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Sunsetview Cemetery, Mercer Road, Norridgewock. A Celebration of her life could be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous