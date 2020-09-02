GARDINER – Robert A. Wilson, 79, died at home with family near by, the way he wished. He was born in Gardiner 1940, the son of Marion(Thornton) Wilson Bechard and Roger Wilson Sr.

He grew up in Randolph-Litchfield area. He graduated from Gardiner High School and then went into the Navy. After the Navy he attended Atlantic Union College in Massachusetts.

He was a Master Electrician, Plumber, Home Builder. He had built over 15 homes. He worked for 15+ years in the maintenance department at Parkview Hospital, in Brunswick. He worked as well at Brunswick Navel Air Base Brunswick, and Northeast Industries, Winthrop.

He loved the outdoord like, hiking, canoeing, and camping. He was a long time member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Farmingdale, Brunswick, and Norridgewock.

He is survived by his wife Elaine (Haskell) Wilson; three sons Peter Wilson and wife Deanne of Chattanooga, Tenn., Timothy Wilson and wife April of Randolph, Jonathan Wilson of Warren, and a daughter Mary Ann (Wilson) Waterman and husband Daniel of Gardiner. He had 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Two sisters predeceased him, Cordelia (Wilson) Montagnino and Francis (Wilson) Look. He is survived by four brothers, Roger and wife Madelaine Wilson of Dalton, Ga., Lawriston and Shirley Wilson of Randolph, David and wife Lucille Wilson of Litchfield, Floyd and wife Jeannine Wilson of N. New Portland, and two sisters, Carolyn (Wilson) Robert of North Fort Myers, Fla. and Lucy Mathew of Randolph. He is also survived by two brothers-in-laws, James Haskell of Franklin,, Steven and wife Donna Haskell of Chapel Hill, NC.; and several nieces and nephews.

An informal celebration of life will be at his home of 67 Rideout Lane Gardiner, ME 04345 on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

