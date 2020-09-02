ESTERO, Fla. – Sterling M. Nickless died at his home in Estero, Fla. of natural causes on August 20, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health. He was born in Palmyra, Maine on March 12, 1947 to AnneLaura (Fernald) and Perley Nickless.

Sterling went to school in Pittsfield and graduated from Beal College with a degree in Computer Programming. He was drafted into the Army as a Radar Specialist and served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1968.

Sterling worked at Sebasticook Valley Hospital, working his way up to Assistant Administrator. He helped to build the hospital into a growing community hospital. He was also a member of the Freemasons Meridian Lodge in Pittsfield. He took a job at Redington Fairview General Hospital where he served as charge over the ambulance service and Environmental Services. Sterling also worked at Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, NH as supervisor of Environmental Services.

Sterling had many hobbies including woodworking, being a ham radio operator and an airplane pilot. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and spent time out west before finally locating in Florida.

Sterling was predeceased by his parents; his brother Mahlon, sister-in-law Charlene; and a niece and nephew in North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife Agnes, his sister Sharlene Martin; several nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife Sandra Hover.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home in Bonita Springs, Fla. Per Sterling’s wishes, there will be no public services.

