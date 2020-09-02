State health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

It was the first new death reported in seven days.

In all, Maine has tracked 4,567 confirmed and probable cases since mid-March, along with 133 COVID-19 related deaths.

The 7-day average on Wednesday, 27.4 cases, is up from the 7-day average one week ago, 22.9 cases on August 26, but Maine’s infection and death rates are still among the lowest in the country.

The number of active cases decreased from 471 to 456.

It wasn’t clear how many, if any, of the new cases are associated with an August 7 wedding in Millinocket that has been linked to more than 130 cases so far.

In addition to tracking cases linked to that wedding, the state is closely watching schools, which are reopening.

On Tuesday, state health and education officials recommended delaying high school sports programs this fall. The recommendation was seen as a rebuke of a vote last week by the board of the Maine Principals’ Association to allow all sports this fall.

Meanwhile, Maine CDC has launched separate investigations into clusters of cases among students at the University of New England and Maine Maritime Academy. Each school reported three additional COVID-19 cases among students.

The University of Maine System, as of Tuesday, reported 13 cases among students or staff at the various campuses. Six of those cases – including two new cases in Orono – were identified through the more than 6,600 “asymptomatic arrival screening” tests conducted to date on the various campuses.

This story will be updated.

