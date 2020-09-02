DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, at 36 Elm St.,invites artists to submit work for a juried show of all abstract art. Accomplished, award-winning, abstract painter and photographer Jaap Eduard Helder has been named the juror.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Helder of Round Pond, works in his studio in Damariscotta. He was born and raised in The Netherlands and has been living on the coast of Maine for the past 30 years. The rugged coastline of Maine and its fishing and shipping industry are a continuous source of inspiration for his artwork. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, and is in many private and corporate collections. His work can be viewed at helderart.com.

This show is open to all media including but not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media. The theme “Abstract” showcases the strength and diversity of abstract art in Maine. Because of the overwhelming response to recent show entries, River Arts is adjusting the entry limits for this show. Artists can enter two pieces with a size limit of 26 inches (in any direction) including frame. Or artists can enter one larger piece with a size limit of 48 inches including frame. There will be no exceptions allowed.

Works must be delivered in person to the gallery on Elm Street for jurying before the deadline. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces should be wired securely with picture wire. No wet paint will be accepted.

Forms are available in the gallery or can be found at riverartsme.org. The entry fee is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. All submitted works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold works. Notification of acceptance will be by Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 24.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868.

