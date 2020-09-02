Slygo Road! will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.
The band is a Southern Maine-based blues, rock, soul, and R&B band, cranking out an eclectic mix of originals and classic covers. The six musicians have influences ranging from Room Full of Blues, to Hendrix, to The Meters, and Bob Marley. Their style is hard to define since every member brings a unique background and set of influences.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columnists
George Smith: Real Mainers never throw anything away
-
Letters to the Editor
Messalonskee school plan is dangerous
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Black doesn’t stand with women
-
Editorials
Our View: The many deaths from COVID-19 cannot be wished away
-
Editorials
Our View: The many deaths from COVID-19 cannot be wished away