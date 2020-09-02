Slygo Road Contributed photo

Slygo Road! will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.

The band is a Southern Maine-based blues, rock, soul, and R&B band, cranking out an eclectic mix of originals and classic covers. The six musicians have influences ranging from Room Full of Blues, to Hendrix, to The Meters, and Bob Marley. Their style is hard to define since every member brings a unique background and set of influences.

For more information, visit The Porthole Restaurant & Pub on Facebook.

